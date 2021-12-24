Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock Price Up 12%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) shot up 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.84. 74,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 93,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CADL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 20.68.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $542,000.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

