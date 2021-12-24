Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris Acquires 1,000 Shares

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $10,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

