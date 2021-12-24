Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Trading 3% Higher

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.54 and last traded at C$5.49. 86,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,462,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.52.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.32.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.7036777 EPS for the current year.

About Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.