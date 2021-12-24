Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Down 1.5%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 380,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

