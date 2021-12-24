CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) is one of 51 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CBAK Energy Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million -$7.81 million 3.02 CBAK Energy Technology Competitors $678.48 million $33.82 million 7.84

CBAK Energy Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CBAK Energy Technology. CBAK Energy Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology’s competitors have a beta of -0.20, indicating that their average share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBAK Energy Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology Competitors 73 529 782 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 39.77%. Given CBAK Energy Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBAK Energy Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05% CBAK Energy Technology Competitors -464.12% -2.09% -4.62%

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology competitors beat CBAK Energy Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

