Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.26 ($4.79).

Ceconomy stock opened at €6.60 ($7.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €4.38 ($4.92) and a 12-month high of €7.60 ($8.54). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €5.67 and its 200 day moving average is €5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and a PE ratio of 12.28.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

