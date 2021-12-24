Celanese (NYSE:CE) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.87.

Celanese stock opened at $161.32 on Monday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.59. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

