Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $97.58 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 97,308,041 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

