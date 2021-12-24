Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.39

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 1352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

CELU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

