Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Colin A. Toney Sells 2,807 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Centene stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.