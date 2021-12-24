Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Colin A. Toney Sells 2,807 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Centene stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
