ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez Sells 4,455 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $80,457.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,298 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,898,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,607 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,075,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.