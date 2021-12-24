Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 33.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 358,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

