ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 27,863 shares.The stock last traded at $34.42 and had previously closed at $34.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.87.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.05 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

