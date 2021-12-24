Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 93.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHH opened at $152.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.35. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

