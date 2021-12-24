CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.23

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.23 and traded as high as C$26.96. CI Financial shares last traded at C$26.93, with a volume of 238,558 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIX. TD Securities cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$661.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

