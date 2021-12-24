Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $466.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $429.00.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $435.00 on Thursday. Cintas has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in Cintas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.