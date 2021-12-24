Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,030 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 3.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,219,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,153,471. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

