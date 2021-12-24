Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.25 Million

Analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce $16.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.30 million and the lowest is $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $66.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.10 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CZWI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,966. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

