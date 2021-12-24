Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $48,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,906 shares of company stock worth $2,985,641. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. Civeo has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $268.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 3.60.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.