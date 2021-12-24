Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 11,810 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CommScope worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CommScope by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 4,209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,552 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,264,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

