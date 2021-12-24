Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,978,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,972,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

