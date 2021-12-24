Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 340 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 691.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 320,408 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

