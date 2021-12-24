Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 244,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $139.16. 3,491,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average of $123.11. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

