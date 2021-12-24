Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 223,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

NYSE RTX opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

