Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $456.49 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $463.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.74 and a 200 day moving average of $420.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

