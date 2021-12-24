Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 134,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

