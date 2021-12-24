Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after buying an additional 176,684 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after buying an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,134,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 773.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 44,027 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,620,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $181.20 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.61.

