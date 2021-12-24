Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $36.06 on Monday. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $601.81 million, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 50.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

