Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $985.95 million and a PE ratio of 498.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.40%. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

