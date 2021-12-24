Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.59 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of CL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,868. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

