Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

