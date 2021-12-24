Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.