Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BUD opened at $60.77 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

