Comparing Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Umpqua has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Umpqua and Magyar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 5 0 0 2.00 Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua currently has a consensus target price of $20.90, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Umpqua and Magyar Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.42 billion 2.89 -$1.52 billion $2.19 8.67 Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million 2.75 $6.12 million $1.01 12.23

Magyar Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Umpqua. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magyar Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Umpqua shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 35.13% 17.75% 1.60% Magyar Bancorp 19.17% 8.85% 0.79%

Summary

Umpqua beats Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank’s store network. The Home Lending segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards. The company was founded in March 1999 and is hea

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

