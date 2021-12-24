Comparing Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) & Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Webster Financial pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

91.1% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Webster Financial and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.29 billion 3.89 $220.62 million $3.85 14.36 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion 3.30 $1.70 billion $0.49 10.67

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 28.56% 13.22% 1.24% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 32.05% 9.87% 0.51%

Risk & Volatility

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Webster Financial and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 3 4 6 0 2.23

Webster Financial presently has a consensus target price of $59.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.45%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Summary

Webster Financial beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Community Banking segment comprises personal and business banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

