Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 309,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 19,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $102,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

