Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 44.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,204,824 shares of company stock worth $220,608,091 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.95.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

