Congress Park Capital LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund accounts for 1.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 78,678 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 218,219 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $4,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

DSU stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $12.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

