Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in California Resources by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 6,900 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,473 shares of company stock valued at $26,907,316 in the last ninety days.

Shares of CRC opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

