Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 316 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.