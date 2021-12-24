Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE STZ.B opened at $239.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.62. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $211.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

