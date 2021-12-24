ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post sales of $304.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.00 million and the lowest is $284.20 million. ContextLogic posted sales of $794.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WISH. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $369,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,047,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,369. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. Apoletto Ltd lifted its position in ContextLogic by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after acquiring an additional 443,249 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WISH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. 19,276,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,955,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

