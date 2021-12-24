Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Financial Comparison

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.0% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 5.45% 31.49% 9.60% Continental Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 10.65% 3.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Patrick Industries and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Continental Aktiengesellschaft 3 7 3 0 2.00

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.88%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patrick Industries and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.75 $97.06 million $8.65 9.13 Continental Aktiengesellschaft $43.09 billion 0.49 -$1.10 billion $0.90 11.78

Patrick Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Aktiengesellschaft. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Continental Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrain segment offers clean vehicle drive system. The Interior segment develops components and end-to-end systems for connected mobility. The Tires segment involves reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industries. The Other/Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

