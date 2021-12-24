Contrasting Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) & Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 15.86% 11.38% 5.15% Bumble 41.61% -2.58% -1.70%

This table compares Weibo and Bumble’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.69 billion 4.13 $313.36 million $1.48 20.10 Bumble $488.94 million 9.22 $66.15 million $1.56 22.35

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Weibo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Weibo and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 0 2 4 0 2.67 Bumble 0 5 11 0 2.69

Weibo presently has a consensus target price of $52.43, suggesting a potential upside of 76.23%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $58.13, suggesting a potential upside of 66.69%. Given Weibo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weibo is more favorable than Bumble.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

