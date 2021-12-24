Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys Shares of 14,581 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $113.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

