Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $495.38 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $498.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.87 and a 200-day moving average of $426.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.