Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

