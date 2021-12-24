Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 11,416 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,416 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for 2.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $220,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Moderna by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $2,378,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,645,095 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.