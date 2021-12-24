Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. US Capital Advisors raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $19.39 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,516 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.