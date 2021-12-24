Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $10,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.14. 378,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,439. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.